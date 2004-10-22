Skip to main content
Improving the Capacity to Innovate in Germany

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/115685830744
Authors
Andrés Fuentes, Eckhard Wurzel, Margaret Morgan
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Fuentes, A., E. Wurzel and M. Morgan (2004), “Improving the Capacity to Innovate in Germany”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 407, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/115685830744.
