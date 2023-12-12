Skip to main content
Improving the business environment to accelerate convergence in Croatia

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/3c89c005-en
Timo Leidecker, Tim Bulman
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Leidecker, T. and T. Bulman (2023), “Improving the business environment to accelerate convergence in Croatia”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1783, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/3c89c005-en.
