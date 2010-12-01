Improving Social Inclusion at the Local Level Through the Social Economy: Report for Slovenia

This report has been prepared as part of the Improving Social Inclusion at the Local Level through the Social Economy (CFE/LEED (2008) 9/REV1) project in the framework of the Forum on Social Innovations. A team comprising members of the OECD LEED Secretariat and external experts visited Slovenia in January 2010 and in April 2010 for two study visits, to examine the role, both real and potential, of the social economy, and the support which could be given to the social economy to allow it to fulfill that potential. This report is based significantly on the available statistics and on material gathered from the study visit, as well as research conducted both prior to, and after, the study visit. The report provides an outline of the social economy in Slovenia, before going on to make broad and specific proposals to improve policy effectiveness for Slovenian social economy organisations and social enterprises. The project has been undertaken in the framework of the OECD LEED Forum on Social Innovations.