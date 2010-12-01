Skip to main content
Improving Social Inclusion at the Local Level Through the Social Economy: Report for Slovenia

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg0nvfx2g26-en
Authors
Roger Spear, Giulia Galera, Antonella Noya, Emma Clarence
Tags
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Cite this content as:

Spear, R. et al. (2010), “Improving Social Inclusion at the Local Level Through the Social Economy: Report for Slovenia”, OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers, No. 2010/16, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg0nvfx2g26-en.
