Improving Social Inclusion at the Local Level Through the Social Economy: Report for Poland

This report has been prepared as part of the Improving Social Inclusion at the Local Level through the Social Economy (CFE/LEED (2008) 9/REV1) project in the framework of the Forum on Social Innovations. A team of OECD experts visited Poland in June 2009 for a five-day study visit, to examine the role, both real and potential, of the social economy, and the support which could be given to the social economy to allow it to fulfil its potential. Meetings were held with representatives from the voivodeships of Malopolskie, Mazowieckie and Swietokrzyskie. This report is based significantly on the available statistics and on material gathered from the study visit, as well as research conducted both prior to, and after, the study visit.