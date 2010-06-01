Improving Social Inclusion at the Local Level Through the Social Economy: Report for Korea

This report has been prepared as part of the Improving Social Inclusion at the Local Level through the Social Economy (CFE/LEED (2008)9/REV1) project. A team of OECD experts visited Korea in May 2009 for a five-day study visit, to examine the role, both real and potential, of the social economy, and the support which could be given to the social economy to allow it to fulfil its potential. This report is based significantly on the available statistics and on material gathered from the study visit, as well as research conducted both prior to, and after, the study visit.