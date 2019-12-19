Skip to main content
Improving school results and equity in compulsory education in Sweden

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/99a20fbe-en
Authors
Jon Pareliussen, Christophe André, Hyunjeong Hwang
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Pareliussen, J., C. André and H. Hwang (2019), “Improving school results and equity in compulsory education in Sweden”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1587, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/99a20fbe-en.
