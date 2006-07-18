Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Improving Public-spending Efficiency in Czech Regions and Municipalities

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/884741503537
Authors
Philip Hemmings
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Hemmings, P. (2006), “Improving Public-spending Efficiency in Czech Regions and Municipalities”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 499, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/884741503537.
Go to top