Improving Labour Utilisation in Brazil

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/353720822276
Authors
Luiz de Mello, Naércio Menezes Filho, Luiz G. Scorzafave
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

de Mello, L., N. Menezes Filho and L. Scorzafave (2006), “Improving Labour Utilisation in Brazil”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 533, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/353720822276.
