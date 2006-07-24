Skip to main content
Improving Labour Market Performance in France

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/877354041783
Authors
Stéphanie Jamet
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
English
Jamet, S. (2006), “Improving Labour Market Performance in France”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 504, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/877354041783.
