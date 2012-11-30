The OECD Global Forum on Competition debated “Improving International Co-operation in Cartel Investigations” in February 2012. This document includes an executive summary of that debate and the documents from the meeting: a background note by the OECD Secretariat and written submissions from: Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Croatia, the European Union, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Kazakhstan, Korea, Lithuania, New Zealand, Nordic countries, Peru, the Russian Federation, Senegal, Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, the United States, ASEAN, and BIAC, as well as a summary of the discussion.