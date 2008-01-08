Improving Competition in Real Estate Transactions

The OECD Competition Committee debated improving competition in real estate transaction in February 2007. This document includes an executive summary and the documents from the meeting: an analytical note by the OECD, written submissions from Canada, the Czech Republic, European Commission, France, Hungary, Italy, Japan, Korea, Lithuania, the Netherlands, the Russian Federation, South Africa, Türkiye, the United States and BIAC as well an aide-memoire of the discussion.