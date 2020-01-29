Early childhood education and care (ECEC) attendance in Romania has increased in recent decades but remains below national goals and EU averages. This education policy brief aims to support Romania’s efforts to improve the access and quality of ECEC services. To do this, Romania will need to increase ECEC expenditure, address participation barriers and offer more flexible service provision. Efforts to improve the quality of ECEC services might include, among other things, ensuring continuity in learning and development across the full age range of ECEC curricula.
Improving access to quality early education in Romania
Policy paper
OECD Education Policy Perspectives
Abstract
