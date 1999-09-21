Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Implementing the OECD Jobs Strategy

Assessing Performance and Policy
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264173682-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
The OECD Jobs Strategy

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (1999), Implementing the OECD Jobs Strategy: Assessing Performance and Policy, The OECD Jobs Strategy, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264173682-en.
Go to top