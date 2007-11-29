This round tables examines how the structure and extent of urban development affects the choice of modes of transport. and related transport investment planning, pricing and subsidies, and policy making.
Impact of the Structure and Extent of Urban Development on the Choice of Modes of Transport
The Case of Large Conurbations: Report of the Thirty-Third Round Table on Transport Economics Held in Paris on 26-27 February 1976
Report
ECMT Round Tables
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
29 November 2007
-
14 September 2007
-
23 May 2007
-
22 March 2007
-
1 March 2007
-
1 March 2007
-
29 August 2006
-
1 August 2006
Related publications
-
28 June 2024
-
Report19 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
28 February 2024
-
Policy paper31 January 2024