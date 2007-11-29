Skip to main content
Impact of the Structure and Extent of Urban Development on the Choice of Modes of Transport

The Case of Large Conurbations: Report of the Thirty-Third Round Table on Transport Economics Held in Paris on 26-27 February 1976
Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282105726-en
European Conference of Ministers of Transport
ECMT Round Tables

ECMT (1976), Impact of the Structure and Extent of Urban Development on the Choice of Modes of Transport: The Case of Large Conurbations: Report of the Thirty-Third Round Table on Transport Economics Held in Paris on 26-27 February 1976, ECMT Round Tables, No. 33, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282105726-en.
