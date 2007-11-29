Skip to main content
Impact of the Structure and Extent of Urban Development on the Choice of Modes of Transport

The Case of Medium Size Conurbations : Report of the Twenty-Eighth Round Table on Transport Economics Held in Paris on 24th and 25th April 1975
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282104118-en
European Conference of Ministers of Transport
ECMT Round Tables

ECMT (1975), Impact of the Structure and Extent of Urban Development on the Choice of Modes of Transport: The Case of Medium Size Conurbations : Report of the Twenty-Eighth Round Table on Transport Economics Held in Paris on 24th and 25th April 1975, ECMT Round Tables, No. 28, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282104118-en.
