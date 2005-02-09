Skip to main content
Impact of Patent Co-Operation Treaty Data on Epo Patent Statistics and Improving the Timeliness of EPO Indicators

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/650163678123
Mosahid Khan, Hélène Dernis
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Khan, M. and H. Dernis (2005), “Impact of Patent Co-Operation Treaty Data on Epo Patent Statistics and Improving the Timeliness of EPO Indicators”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2005/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/650163678123.
