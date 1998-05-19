Immigrants, Integration and Cities

Rapid economic and social change in both inner cities and suburbs has created new challenges for the integration of immigrants and their descendants. What is the role of immigration in urban development and neighbourhood change? What are the impacts of urban change on immigrants and their chances of integration? The history of urban development and the characteristics of immigrant populations -- size, origins, the range of groups represented and their history, length of residence and civic status -- vary across countries. The process of integration may thus vary considerably at different times and for different immigrant groups.

This publication analyses in detail the nature and content of policies being implemented to promote the integration of immigrants in urban areas. It examines how the changing socio-economic context in cities may affect immigrants and the advantages and disadvantages of urban concentrations of immigrants, drawing on examples from cities in Australia, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, the United Kingdom and the United States. It also highlights the importance of associating not only immigrants and key local actors, but the concerned wider population as well, in defining and implementing urban development and integration policies.