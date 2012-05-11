This working paper seeks to explore the reasons why educational attainment in the immigrant population varies between North America and Europe. Specifically, the examples of Canada and Switzerland are used as Canada has an immigrant population with a typically higher rate of post-secondary education than that of the domestic population, while in Switzerland the opposite is true. Analysis shows that while differences in immigration policy play a significant role, there are many other variables which affect educational attainment in immigrants, such as the education level of the parents, source region and home language.
Immigrant Status and Secondary School Performance as Determinants of Post-Secondary Participation
A Comparison of Canada and Switzerland
Working paper
OECD Education Working Papers
Abstract
