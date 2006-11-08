Skip to main content
Identifying Determinants of Germany's International Price Competitiveness

A Structural VAR Approach
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/407563327012
Martin Meurers
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Meurers, M. (2006), “Identifying Determinants of Germany's International Price Competitiveness: A Structural VAR Approach”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 523, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/407563327012.
