Sweden’s single biggest economic problem is the high number of people absent from work due to sickness or disability. This paper describes the problem and looks at what other countries have done to reduce absenteeism. It emphasises a mutual obligations approach to sickness insurance. This means placing greater responsibilities on the sick person, the employer and the social insurance office to get that person back to work as soon as possible.
How to Reduce Sickness Absences in Sweden
Lessons from International Experience
Working paper
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Abstract
