Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

How to Reduce Sickness Absences in Sweden

Lessons from International Experience
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/157504218841
Authors
David Rae
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Rae, D. (2005), “How to Reduce Sickness Absences in Sweden: Lessons from International Experience”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 442, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/157504218841.
Go to top