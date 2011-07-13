Skip to main content
How to Move Product Market Regulation in New Zealand Back Towards the Frontier

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg89j3gd2r8-en
Paul Conway
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Conway, P. (2011), “How to Move Product Market Regulation in New Zealand Back Towards the Frontier”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 880, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg89j3gd2r8-en.
