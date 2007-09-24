Skip to main content
How Regulatory Reforms in Sweden have boosted Productivity

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/084244078600
Authors
Espen Erlandsen, Jens Lundsgaard
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Erlandsen, E. and J. Lundsgaard (2007), “How Regulatory Reforms in Sweden have boosted Productivity”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 577, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/084244078600.
