How Efficient Are Banks in Hungary?

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kggj1d677wk-en
Authors
Margit Molnar, Dániel Holló
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Molnar, M. and D. Holló (2011), “How Efficient Are Banks in Hungary?”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 848, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kggj1d677wk-en.
