Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

How do young people’s educational attainment and labour-market outcomes differ across regions?

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/c9fcfd45-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Education Indicators in Focus
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2019), “How do young people’s educational attainment and labour-market outcomes differ across regions?”, Education Indicators in Focus, No. 71, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/c9fcfd45-en.
Go to top