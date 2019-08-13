Different regions often display large differences in educational attainment and employment outcomes, highlighting the importance of monitoring regional as well as national indicators and the need for government to develop tailored policy responses to ensure the benefits of education reach the whole country.
How do young people’s educational attainment and labour-market outcomes differ across regions?
Education Indicators in Focus
