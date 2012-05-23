Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Housing Price and Investment Dynamics in Finland

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k98rwldjr44-en
Authors
Christophe André, Clara García
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

André, C. and C. García (2012), “Housing Price and Investment Dynamics in Finland”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 962, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k98rwldjr44-en.
Go to top