Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Housing markets and macroeconomic risks

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/737133d8-en
Authors
Maria Chiara Cavalleri, Boris Cournède, Volker Ziemann
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Cavalleri, M., B. Cournède and V. Ziemann (2019), “Housing markets and macroeconomic risks”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1555, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/737133d8-en.
Go to top