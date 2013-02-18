Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Housing, Financial and Capital Taxation Policies to Ensure Robust Growth in Sweden

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k4c0vtc1kkk-en
Authors
Müge Adalet McGowan
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Adalet McGowan, M. (2013), “Housing, Financial and Capital Taxation Policies to Ensure Robust Growth in Sweden”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1024, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k4c0vtc1kkk-en.
Go to top