Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Housing Dynamics in Korea

Building Inclusive and Smart Cities
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264298880-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2018), Housing Dynamics in Korea: Building Inclusive and Smart Cities, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264298880-en.
Go to top