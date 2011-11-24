The OECD Competition Committee debated Horizontal Agreements in the Environmental Context in October 2010. This document includes an executive summary, a joint contribution from Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden, written submissions from Australia, Canada, Germany, Israel, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, the United States, the European Union, Pakistan and BIAC, as well as an aide-memoire of the discussion.