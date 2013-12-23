Skip to main content
Home Sweet Home: The Determinants of Residential Satisfaction and its Relation with Well-being

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jzbcx0czc0x-en
Authors
Carlotta Balestra, Joyce Sultan
Tags
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Balestra, C. and J. Sultan (2013), “Home Sweet Home: The Determinants of Residential Satisfaction and its Relation with Well-being”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2013/05, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jzbcx0czc0x-en.
