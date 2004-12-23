Skip to main content
Highly Skilled Labour and International Mobility in South America

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/570061570356
Authors
Rodolfo Barrere, Lucas Luchilo, Julio Raffo
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers

Barrere, R., L. Luchilo and J. Raffo (2004), “Highly Skilled Labour and International Mobility in South America”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2004/10, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/570061570356.
