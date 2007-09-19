Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Higher Education and Regions

Globally Competitive, Locally Engaged
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264034150-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français
español

Cite this content as:

OECD (2007), Higher Education and Regions: Globally Competitive, Locally Engaged, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264034150-en.
Go to top