Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Helping Prevent Violent Conflict

Part I: Helping Prevent Violent Conflict: Orientations for External Partners - Part II: Conflict, Peace and Development Co-operation on the Threshold of the 21st Century
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264194786-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
The DAC Guidelines

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2001), Helping Prevent Violent Conflict: Part I: Helping Prevent Violent Conflict: Orientations for External Partners - Part II: Conflict, Peace and Development Co-operation on the Threshold of the 21st Century, The DAC Guidelines, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264194786-en.
Go to top