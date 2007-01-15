Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Healthcare Reform in Russia

Problems and Prospects
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/327014317703
Authors
William Tompson
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Tompson, W. (2007), “Healthcare Reform in Russia: Problems and Prospects”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 538, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/327014317703.
Go to top