Harmonised Integrated Classification System for Human Health and Environmental Hazards of Chemical Substances and Mixtures

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264078475-en
OECD
OECD Series on Testing and Assessment

OECD (2002), Harmonised Integrated Classification System for Human Health and Environmental Hazards of Chemical Substances and Mixtures, OECD Series on Testing and Assessment, No. 33, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264078475-en.
