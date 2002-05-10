This document sets out the objectives, organisational context, and plan for a Harmonised Integrated Classification System for Human Health and Environmental Hazards of Chemical Substances and Mixtures.
Harmonised Integrated Classification System for Human Health and Environmental Hazards of Chemical Substances and Mixtures
Report
OECD Series on Testing and Assessment
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
This document sets out the objectives, organisational context, and plan for a Harmonised Integrated Classification System for Human Health and Environmental Hazards of Chemical Substances and Mixtures.
In the same series
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
22 November 2022
Related publications
-
-
25 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
-
25 June 2024
-
25 June 2024