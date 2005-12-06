With the recent increase in cross-border higher education, systems of quality assurance, accreditation and recognition of qualifications face big challenges.

The Guidelines for Quality Provision in Cross-border Higher Education provide an international framework to protect students and other stakeholders from low-quality provision and disreputable providers. They provide guidance to key stakeholders on how to share the responsibility of assuring quality provision of cross-border higher education between the sending country and the receiving country. The Guidelines were elaborated in close collaboration with UNESCO.

FURTHER READING

The trends and challenges of cross-border higher education are addressed in more details in Quality and Recognition in Higher Education: The Cross-border Challenge (OECD, 2004); and Internationalisationand Trade in Higher Education: Opportunities and Challenges (OECD, 2004).