Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Guidance on the Incorporation of Bioavailability Concepts for Assessing the Chemical Ecological Risk and/or Environmental Threshold Values of Metals and Inorganic Metal Compounds

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264274839-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Series on Testing and Assessment
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2017), Guidance on the Incorporation of Bioavailability Concepts for Assessing the Chemical Ecological Risk and/or Environmental Threshold Values of Metals and Inorganic Metal Compounds, OECD Series on Testing and Assessment, No. 259, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264274839-en.
Go to top