Guidance on Selecting a Strategy for Assessing the Ecological risk of Organometallic and Organic Metal Salt Substances based on their Environmental Fate

Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264274785-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Series on Testing and Assessment
Cite this content as:

OECD (2017), Guidance on Selecting a Strategy for Assessing the Ecological risk of Organometallic and Organic Metal Salt Substances based on their Environmental Fate, OECD Series on Testing and Assessment, No. 212, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264274785-en.
