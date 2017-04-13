In this document a strategy is presented to facilitate the ecological risk assessment of organometallic compounds (OM) and organic metal salts (OMS), outlining key steps that are based on elucidation of the fate of these substances in the environment. This document puts forth the recommendation that the initial determination of their fate in the environment is a primary factor for deciding how these substances should be assessed recognising that regulatory and program requirements will vary with each jurisdiction.
Guidance on Selecting a Strategy for Assessing the Ecological risk of Organometallic and Organic Metal Salt Substances based on their Environmental Fate
