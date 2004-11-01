This document contains guidance for using the summary exposure information reporting formats, which were developed by the OECD Ad Hoc Group on Reporting Summary Exposure Information. The objective of the work of this Ad Hoc Group is to develop flexible formats and guidance for the reporting of summary exposure information (quantitative and qualitative), which can be used in various chemical assessment programs.
Guidance Document on Reporting Summary Information on Environmental, Occupational and Consumer Exposure
OECD Series on Testing and Assessment
