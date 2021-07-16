Guidance Document on Honey Bee (Apis mellifera L.) Homing Flight Test, using single oral exposure to sub-lethal doses of test chemical

This guidance document presents a standardised test evaluating the ability of honeybees (Apis mellifera) exposed to a single dose of test chemical to return to the hive; it is a semi-field test, where dietary exposure to the test chemical and bee tagging occur in the laboratory prior to release in the field until the return to the hive. The success of the homing flight is measured in exposed versus non-exposed foragers simulating field realistic conditions over the short term. Pollinators, such as honey bees, may be exposed to residues of plant protection products (PPP) or other chemicals while foraging. Oral exposure to these residues may not cause direct lethal toxicity in foragers or may not induce visible signs of intoxication, but may negatively affect honey bee behaviour, which could interfere with functions at the colony level. To address the potential risk of sublethal doses of chemicals on the foraging behaviour of free foraging honey bees, the homing flight test presented here can be used.