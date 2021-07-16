Skip to main content
Guidance Document on Honey Bee (Apis mellifera L.) Homing Flight Test, using single oral exposure to sub-lethal doses of test chemical

Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/605e4a36-en
OECD
OECD Series on Testing and Assessment

OECD (2021), Guidance Document on Honey Bee (Apis mellifera L.) Homing Flight Test, using single oral exposure to sub-lethal doses of test chemical, OECD Series on Testing and Assessment, No. 332, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/605e4a36-en.
