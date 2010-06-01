Skip to main content
Guidance Document on Histopathology for Inhalation Toxicity Studies, Supporting TG 412 (Subacute Inhalation Toxicity: 28-day Study) and TG 413 (Subchronic Inhalation Toxicity: 90-day Study)

Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/f059b7d6-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Series on Testing and Assessment

Cite this content as:

OECD (2010), Guidance Document on Histopathology for Inhalation Toxicity Studies, Supporting TG 412 (Subacute Inhalation Toxicity: 28-day Study) and TG 413 (Subchronic Inhalation Toxicity: 90-day Study), OECD Series on Testing and Assessment, No. 125, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/f059b7d6-en.
