Guidance Document on Harpacticoid Copepod Development and Reproduction Test with Amphiascus

This Guidance Document describes test procedures for measuring the (sub)chronic effects of chemicals on an estuarine/marine harpacticoid copepod species under semistatic conditions; the biological endpoints include survival and development rates of the early life-stages and multiple aspects of its reproduction (e.g., sexual maturation, mating success and numbers of viable offspring produced (fecundity). These procedures are applicable to most chemicals, either individually, or in formulations, commercial products, or known mixtures, that can be solubilized and measured accurately at the necessary concentration in seawater. Test chemicals that have a high oxygen demand, are highly volatile, or are rapidly biologically or chemically transformed in aqueous solutions, might not be suited for use in this test.