Guidance Document on Considerations for Waiving or Bridging of Mammalian Acute Toxicity Tests

Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264274754-en
OECD
OECD Series on Testing and Assessment
OECD (2017), Guidance Document on Considerations for Waiving or Bridging of Mammalian Acute Toxicity Tests, OECD Series on Testing and Assessment, No. 237, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264274754-en.
