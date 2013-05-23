Skip to main content
Green Growth in the Benelux

Indicators of Local Transition to a Low-Carbon Economy in Cross-Border Regions
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k453xgh72ls-en
Authors
Cristina Martinez-Fernandez, Samantha Sharpe, Hans Bruyninckx, Ariane König
Tags
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Cite this content as:

Martinez-Fernandez, C. et al. (2013), “Green Growth in the Benelux: Indicators of Local Transition to a Low-Carbon Economy in Cross-Border Regions”, OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers, No. 2013/09, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k453xgh72ls-en.
