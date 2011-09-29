Skip to main content
Green Growth and Climate Change Policies in New Zealand

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg51mc6k98r-en
Authors
Alexandra Bibbee
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Bibbee, A. (2011), “Green Growth and Climate Change Policies in New Zealand”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 893, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg51mc6k98r-en.
