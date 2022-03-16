Good Policies and Practices for Corporate Governance of Company Groups in Asia

Holding companies and private corporations are the largest owner of listed companies in a large number of Asian jurisdictions. While group structures can have advantages for company operations, they also raise important challenges with respect to corporate governance. Furthermore, Asian company groups often expand to other markets, especially in Asia. Considering these characteristics, Asian regulators face similar regulatory challenges, pointing to a need for sharing of how policy measures and practices can be adopted to remain effective. This report analyses developments in twelve jurisdictions and identifies seven areas of recommendations for corporate governance of company groups.