Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Global Scenarios 2035

Exploring Implications for the Future of Global Collaboration and the OECD
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/df7ebc33-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2021), Global Scenarios 2035: Exploring Implications for the Future of Global Collaboration and the OECD, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/df7ebc33-en.
Go to top