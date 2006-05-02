Skip to main content
Global Overview of Innovative Activities from the Patent Indicators Perspective

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/674714465672
Mosahid Khan, Hélène Dernis
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Khan, M. and H. Dernis (2006), “Global Overview of Innovative Activities from the Patent Indicators Perspective”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2006/03, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/674714465672.
