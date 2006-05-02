This paper provides an overview of innovative activities across a wide range of OECD member and non-member countries, based on international comparable patent indicators. Patent data are frequently used to measure innovative activities, because patent-based indicators reflect the inventive performance of countries, regions, firms, as well as other aspects of the dynamics of the innovation process.
Global Overview of Innovative Activities from the Patent Indicators Perspective
Working paper
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Abstract
