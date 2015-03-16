Skip to main content
Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes Peer Reviews: Curaçao 2015

Phase 2: Implementation of the Standard in Practice
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264231474-en
OECD
Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes
OECD (2015), Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes Peer Reviews: Curaçao 2015: Phase 2: Implementation of the Standard in Practice, Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264231474-en.
