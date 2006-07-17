Skip to main content
Getting Education Right for Long-term Growth in the Czech Republic

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/886737018324
Authors
Alessandro Goglio
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Goglio, A. (2006), “Getting Education Right for Long-term Growth in the Czech Republic”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 497, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/886737018324.
