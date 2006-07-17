Getting Education Right for Long-term Growth in the Czech Republic

The Czech education system is performing reasonably well. Secondary-school participation and completion rates have traditionally been high, and continue to be so. PISA results are above average, with Czech students performing among the best in the OECD in problem-solving abilities, particularly for mathematics and science. Though tertiary attainment is low in the population as a whole, the enrolment rate is increasing rapidly. At just a little below 5% of GDP, total education spending is low compared with other OECD countries.